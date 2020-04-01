BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 756 New Cases Upping Statewide Total To 4,843
ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Rochester Township Police responded to a call of a hit and run.

When they arrived on the scene in the area of Reno Street and Noonen Street, they learned a horse had been struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle was described as a white, Kia Optima with two young females inside.

According to police, the car hit the horse and drove away in the direction of Rochester or Freedom.

They say the car may have passenger-side damage and possibly a broken mirror.

The horse sustained a laceration to its hind leg and the rider was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rochester Township Police at 724-774-7278.

