PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Late Tuesday night, Pittsburgh Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Wylie Avenue.

Just after 10:00 p.m., officers found a vehicle that had been struck by bullets in 100 block of Erin Street.

Their investigation found that a house had also been hit by bullets in the 200 block of Erin Street. They found one bullet inside a wall of the home. No one inside was injured.

No suspects have been named and police are investigating.

