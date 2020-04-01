



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood Park officials say the start of the 2020 season will be delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

No opening date has been given.

In a statement on their website, Kennywood says:

“While we look forward to welcoming each of you to Kennywood this season, there is a great deal of uncertainty for us all surrounding the current COVID-19 situation. “Our highest priority remains the safety of all of our Team Members and Guests, and we’re closely following the guidelines set forth by federal, state and local government officials and health experts. Because of the shutdown of preseason preparations, we know we won’t be ready to start our season as normally planned on Saturday, May 2. While it’s too soon to confidently provide an opening date, please know we remain committed to opening Kennywood this summer for you to enjoy as soon as safely possible.”

We regret to announce that the start of our 2020 Summer Season will be delayed. More information can be found at https://t.co/6twU1ejVL7.#StaySafe #StayHome pic.twitter.com/4AwEdxYvZ7 — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) April 1, 2020

Kennywood says 2020 Season Pass holders will have those passes automatically extended through the end of June 2021.

For more details, visit Kennywood’s website at this link.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.