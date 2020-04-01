GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A priest in Latrobe has tested positive for coronavirus, the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg announced Wednesday.
Reverend Daniel Mahone of Holy Family Parish is in quarantine with symptoms like loss of appetite and nausea but is expected to recover, the diocese says.
They say he hasn’t come in contact with parishioners since March 17 when the diocese suspended public mass.
The full statement from the Diocese of Greensburg says:
“The Diocese of Greensburg received confirmation just after 1pm today that a priest in the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg has tested positive for coronavirus. The Very Reverend Daniel Mahoney, pastor of Holy Family Parish in Latrobe, is in quarantine with symptoms including loss of appetite and nausea but is expected to make a full recovery.
Father Mahoney has not come into contact with parishioners at Mass since Tuesday, March 17th when the Diocese of Greensburg suspended public Masses. His symptoms began two days later. Staff was notified immediately upon diocesan confirmation of the diagnosis and each has been asked to self-quarantine.”
