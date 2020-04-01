Comments
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A local family put on a front porch concert outside their home in Hampton Township.
The Farmakis family performed “Stay At Home, Safe At Home” to the tune of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver.
“They thought it would be nice for a community event to get all of the kids in the band program to come outside and play their instruments on the porch, at the same time, to foster a sense of community during this time of self social distancing,” Chris Farmakis said.
“I know that if you’re in a small community like me or neighborhood, then you know it’s good because other people are doing this and pitching in,” Esme Farmakis said.
The family said it took them about 15 minutes to write the song.
