PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hundreds of seniors in Sharpsburg and O’Hara Township who are unable to leave their homes will have food delivered to them Wednesday afternoon.

Inside the Roots of Faith church on Main Street in Sharpsburg, a small group of volunteers packed more than 200 bags of food to be delivered to seniors who live in the surrounding area.

This is the third week that roots of faith has worked with Second Harvest to package bags of food.

Some of the items come from the local food pantry that closed recently and others were purchased with money that was donated.

Initially, food was only given to those who came to the church to pick up the items, but volunteers soon realized there was a need for those unable to leave their homes, mainly seniors who live in nearby high rises.

Each bag has soup, pasta, cereal, vegetables and a few other basics, like peanut butter. There are also treats — like girl scout cookies that were donated by a local troop.

Organizers say the key to successfully gathering, packaging and delivering the food is coordinating the volunteer efforts.

Only a few volunteers are allowed inside the church at once, to meet the CDC guidelines of limiting small gatherings and practicing social distancing.

The food packaged today will be delivered this afternoon.

Tomorrow, Roots of Faith will again open its doors and pass out bags of food to those who come to the church.

Bonnie DeMotte, the executive director of Second Harvest, says they’ve averaged more than 100 bags passed out each Thursday.