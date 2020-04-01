MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A firefighter is facing charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl at the Monroeville Fire Training Center.
Gregory Lauffer, 23, is accused of asking a 14-year-old girl, who told police she was a junior firefighter, sexual questions before trying to kiss her twice and touching her inappropriately. The victim says he told her he was 17 or 18.
According to the criminal complaint, after the assault, the victim had a friend drive her away and to the Convention Center for the Fire Expo.
While there, she says Lauffer sent her a Snapchat saying he was going to the bathroom and he wanted her to join him. Police say they have that Snapchat saved as evidence. The victim told police she didn’t give Lauffer her contact information.
He’s charged with a felony count of unlawful contact with a minor and a misdemeanor account of corruption of minors.
