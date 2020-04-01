Comments
University of Pittsburgh Police say witnesses saw a white sedan flee the scene on Bates Street.
OAKLAND (KDKA) – Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight shooting in Oakland.
According to police, a man was shot in the 300 block of Meyran Avenue just before 1:00 a.m.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and his condition is currently unknown.
KDKA’s Lisa Washington will have more details on KDKA Morning News.
