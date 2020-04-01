BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 756 New Cases Upping Statewide Total To 4,843
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Lisa Washington
Filed Under:Lisa Washington, Local TV, Oakland, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting, University of Pittsburgh Police

OAKLAND (KDKA) – Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight shooting in Oakland.

According to police, a man was shot in the 300 block of Meyran Avenue just before 1:00 a.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

University of Pittsburgh Police say witnesses saw a white sedan flee the scene on Bates Street.

KDKA’s Lisa Washington will have more details on KDKA Morning News.

Lisa Washington

Comments