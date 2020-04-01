



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 962 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, in addition to 11 more deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 5,805 in 60 counties. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There have been a total of 74 deaths.

The governor has issued stay-at-home orders for 33 counties.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said: “The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation. We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

The Health Department is providing a daily age breakdown of the patients:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 9% are aged 19-24;

40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

19% are aged 65 or older.

In Allegheny County, health officials confirm 356 cases of the virus. The most in Western Pennsylvania.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown:

Adams 12

Allegheny 356; Deaths 2

Armstrong 5

Beaver 54; Deaths 2

Bedford 3

Berks 151

Blair 4

Bradford 8

Bucks 312; Deaths 6

Butler 64; Deaths 2

Cambria 3

Cameron 1

Carbon 23; Deaths 1

Centre 27

Chester 183; Deaths 1

Clarion 4

Clearfield 4

Columbia 8

Crawford 5

Cumberland 38; Deaths 1

Dauphin 59; Deaths 1

Delaware 390; Deaths 7

Erie 15

Fayette 14; Deaths 1

Franklin 21

Greene 9

Huntingdon 1

Indiana 6

Juniata 2

Lackawanna 85; Deaths 3

Lancaster 157; Deaths 3

Lawrence 13; Deaths 2

Lebanon 36

Lehigh 374; Deaths 5

Luzerne 282; Deaths 4

Lycoming 7

Mckean 1

Mercer 8

Mifflin 1

Monroe 278; Deaths 8

Montgomery 649; Deaths 8

Montour 13

Northampton 312; Deaths 5

Northumberland 6

Perry 1

Philadelphia 1478; Deaths 10

Pike 57 1

Potter 2

Schuylkill 47

Snyder 3; Deaths 1

Somerset 3

Susquehanna 2

Tioga 2

Union 2

Venango 3

Warren 1

Washington 35

Wayne 14

Westmoreland 72

York 79

State health officials say 42,427 patients have tested negative for the virus.

