HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police will no longer respond in person to some types of calls as the agency tries to limit troopers’ contact with the public and slow the spread of the new virus.
State police say that calls for lost and found, littering, identity theft, and general requests to speak to a trooper are among the types of calls that will now be resolved with “limited or no-scene response.”
The new policy took effect Wednesday and will be in force until further notice.
State police say troopers will continue to respond to emergencies.
Meanwhile, the Allegheny County Jail said it released more than 600 inmates in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.
