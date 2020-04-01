PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus, while seven other firefighters have been instructed to self-quarantine.

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Public Safety said the firefighter who tested positive began experiencing flu-like symptoms on March 27 and has not worked since March 26.

The firefighter is the first member of Pittsburgh Public Safety to test positive.

The firefighter is now in self-isolation, and equipment used by the firefighter is being cleaned.

Officials say they identified seven firefighters who came into contact with the firefighter on March 26.

They have been instructed to self-quarantine, and none are showing symptoms.

Officials are checking in daily with the firefighters.

