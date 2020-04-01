Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a male victim was allegedly shot at while driving in Larimer.
Pittsburgh Police say officers responded to a Shotspotter alert on the 6500 block of Rowan Street around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday night.
They say when officers arri
ved, they found broken glass and a shell casing in the street.
They learned about a male who was reportedly shot at while driving on Rowan Street, and officers met him at the 6300 block of Broad Street where the victim showed officers’a cut to his shoulder and his vehicle’s shattered window.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police describe the suspects as a male and a female in a vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.