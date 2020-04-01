



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is making Souzoukakia with an Italian Twist on today’s show!

Souzoukakia with an Italian Twist!

1 ½ – 24 ounce jars Del Grosso Tomato Basil Sauce

Souzoukakia:

2 pounds lean ground beef

4 teaspoons unsalted butter

1 large onion – chopped

2 eggs

4 slices whole wheat bread – toasted (crusts removed)

1 ½ cups Del Grosso Marinara sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

2 teaspoons oregano

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Place the ground beef in a large bowl and set aside. Melt the butter in a small skillet and sauté the onions until lightly golden in color. Add the cooked onions to the ground beef. Add the eggs, toasted whole wheat bread and enough of the Del Grosso Marinara sauce to make the mixture light – yet firm enough to hold together when shaping into your oval shaped meatballs. Season with salt, pepper, and oregano. Blend in the chopped parsley and knead the mixture until all ingredients are well combined.

Form the mixture into oval shaped sausages. Place them on a baking pan with sides and bake them in a 350-degree preheated oven for about 15 minutes or until they are firm to the touch and cooked through.

Heat the Del Grosso Tomato Basil Sauce in a large sauce pan and gently drop the Souzoukakia into the sauce along with the drippings left in the pan in which they were cooked. If necessary, add more sauce to pan to ensure that you have covered the Souzoukakia as they will absorb the sauce and will flavor the mashed potatoes, as well.

Serve over mashed potatoes and add a green salad to complete the feast

Serves: 8