ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – Plans are in the works to treat coronavirus patients in rural areas.

One involves the possible reopening of the Ellwood City Medical Center and the other is a plan to bring suffering veterans to the Butler VA Hospital.

Preparations are being made to accept dozens of coronavirus patients, consolidating the treatment of those stricken veterans here at this facility.

The VA would not confirm or deny the plan to bring veterans stricken by the virus here for treatment.

In a statement, it said: “The Butler VA Medical Center has the capacity to take on additional patients, and will accept them from other VA facilities, if needed. This type of resource sharing is routine within the VA healthcare system during emergencies.”

Nationally, there are 1,600 veterans who have tested positive.

Sources within in the VA say the plan is to treat as many as 50 coronavirus sufferers, transporting them as needed from VA facilities in Ohio, West Virginia and other parts of Pennsylvania.

The VA’s plans are similar to other plans to treat a possible surge in other rural areas.

Ellwood City Medical Center closed in December from financial problems and bankruptcy, but is being evaluated by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for possibly reopening to treat coronavirus cases.

The U.S. Corp of Army Engineers evaluated the site Tuesday night and PEMA should be making a decision in the next few days.

Now word on whether Ellwood City will reopen for coronavirus cases or when coronavirus cases from out of state will be coming here are unclear but we’ll keep you informed.