JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer hauling a heavy load crashed over a hillside Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson Hills.
Police, firefighters and other first responders rushed to the scene just before 4 p.m. at Payne Hill Road and Jefferson Boulevard.
The crash brought power lines down in the area, which initially hindered the ability of officials to reach the vehicle.
Medicals later pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
An investigation revealed that the driver was traveling south on Payne Hill Road and failed a sharp turn.
The vehicle crashed through the guide rail, overturned and sheared a telephone pole.
According to emergency officials, the tractor-trailer was hauling some type of steel coils.
No other vehicles were involved.
