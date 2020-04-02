



BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A resident at a Butler County personal care home has tested positive for coronavirus.

Concordia at the Orchard says they learned the employee tested positive on Thursday.

The resident is currently at Butler Memorial Hospital, the care home says.

“We have notified our residents, their families and other Concordia at the Orchard employees,” a message on Concordia at the Orchard’s website says. “We are taking our residents’ vital signs multiple times per shift and actively monitoring for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.”

The personal care home says residents will remain in isolation, which began for the, on March 29.

On Monday, a part-time employee who isn’t a direct caregiver was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,211 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, along with 16 additional deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 7,016 in 62 counties.

There are 69 cases of the virus in Butler County.

