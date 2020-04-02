



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In addition to Kennywood delaying their season, Sandcastle and Idlewild and SoakZone are also putting their openings on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Idlewild and SoakZone were set to start their season on May 16; Sandcastle on May 23.

Both say the safety and health of their guests is most important.

They say new opening dates remain uncertain at this time.

Idlewild posted this message to their parkgoers:

“While we look forward to welcoming each of you to Idlewild and SoakZone this season, there is a great deal of uncertainty for us all surrounding the current COVID-19 situation. “Our highest priority remains the safety of all of our Team Members and Guests, and we’re closely following the guidelines set forth by federal, state and local government officials and health experts. Because of the shutdown of preseason preparations, we know we won’t be ready to start our season as normally planned on Saturday, May 16. While it’s too soon to confidently provide an opening date, please know we remain committed to opening Idlewild and SoakZone this summer for you to enjoy as soon as safely possible.”

We regret to announce that the start of our 2020 Summer Season will be delayed. More information can be found at https://t.co/XjJDmm24hc #StaySafe #StayHome pic.twitter.com/0l87dfw1yg — Idlewild & SoakZone (@idlewildpark) April 1, 2020

For more details, visit Idlewild & Soakzone’s website at this link.

Sandcastle posted this message:

“While we look forward to welcoming each of you to Sandcastle this season, there is a great deal of uncertainty for us all surrounding the current COVID-19 situation. “Our highest priority remains the safety of all of our Team Members and Guests, and we’re closely following the guidelines set forth by federal, state and local government officials and health experts. Because of the shutdown of preseason preparations, we know we won’t be ready to start our season as normally planned on Saturday, May 23. While it’s too soon to confidently provide an opening date, please know we remain committed to opening Sandcastle this summer for you to enjoy as soon as safely possible.”

We regret to announce that the start of our 2020 Summer Season will be delayed. More information can be found at https://t.co/JXqmdOyZke#StaySafe #StayHome pic.twitter.com/6P2Ur3hBCx — Sandcastle Waterpark (@Sandcastlepgh) April 1, 2020

For more details, visit Sandcastle’s website at this link.

Both parks say 2020 Season Pass holders will have those passes automatically extended through the end of June 2021.