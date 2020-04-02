EDGEWOOD (KDKA) – Giant Eagle is working with local law enforcement after a customer at their Edgewood location spat on an employee.
It’s not known if the customer mentioned coronavirus during the incident.
In a statement, Giant Eagle thanked the team member and all of their employees for putting communities first during the coronavirus outbreak.
“We thank our Edgewood Giant Eagle Team Member, and all Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo Team Members, for continuing to put their communities first during this unprecedented and uncertain time. How this Edgewood guest acted is wholly unacceptable, and his actions do not reflect the calm, positive and appreciative attitude of so many of those shopping in our stores.
We support the efforts of local law enforcement to take every action to ensure that this individual answers for his careless and disrespectful behavior, and are working closely with our affected Team Member to provide the care she needs and deserves.”
Giant Eagle says they are working closely with the employee to make sure she is provided with the care that she needs.
