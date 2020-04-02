PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle will be closed on Easter to give their employees — who the company says has been working around the clock during the pandemic — a break.

“Our Team Members have been working around the clock to provide a safe shopping environment for our guests and to ensure access to essential food, fuel and medicines, and we cannot thank them enough for their heroic efforts throughout this pandemic,” said Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski in a press release.

“We thank our guests for helping us recognize our Team Members in this special way and encourage everyone in our communities to please keep these closures in mind as you plan your food, fuel and prescription needs next week.”

All Giant Eagle, market District and GetGo locations will be closed April 12. Giant Eagle will close normally at 9 p.m. on Saturday, then reopen at 6 a.m. Monday for seniors, then 7 a.m. for other guests. GetGo will close at 10 p.m. Saturday and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.