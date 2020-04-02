PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Heinz History Center is collecting materials to document how Western Pennsylvanians have responded to the coronavirus pandemic.
The History Center says its curators and archivists are looking for “physical objects, documents, photographs, and digital content that reflect the experiences of the region’s citizens, officials, organizations, businesses, and caregivers so that they can be preserved for future study and research.”
They say they want to record how people continue to work, learn and communicate as restrictions like stay-at-home orders are put in place. They also want to preserve the way people create, pray, celebrate and mourn during these trying times.
To learn more on how to submit digital content, you can go online here.
