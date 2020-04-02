



UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – Two employees in the Laurel Highlands School District have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a release from the school district, on March 28 a district employee had presumptively tested positive and on April 1, another employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Both employees work at Hutchinson Elementary School and are experiencing flu-like symptoms which have resulted in hospitalization for one and home quarantine for another.

Their families and other employees were directed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Human Services to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The district says they have not been to any other buildings in the district nor have they participated in any initiatives.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our employees and family,” said Laurel Highlands School District Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace III in a statement. “We sincerely hope for a full recovery and return normalcy. We take great pride in our employees and their dedication to the betterment of our students. Therefore, when one is ill and/or experiencing “change of life” issues we do our best to rally around and support our school family as best we can. Our employees show love and compassion for our students every day, we wish the employee and family well during this difficult time.”

The district has said they will not be releasing the names of the employees out of respect for their employees.

