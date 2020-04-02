MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Sometimes the greatest things start out with the smallest of measures. The men and women of Murrysville Medic One found that out first hand.

“We received an email from public works who gave us this guy’s email and contact address who said he had a lot of safety equipment he wanted to donate,” said Captain Matthew Humphreys.

But Capt. Humprheys had no idea just how big this donation was going to be.

Still stunned by the donation, he said: “Initially, we were speechless. Just pulling gloves out, face shields, every kind of respirator you can think of.”

“We took a pick-up truck and an ambulance and realized we needed help,” he said.

It took four wheelchair vans, five ambulances, two pick-up trucks and an SUV between about 14 people. He says it took 6 hours to load all the gear.

What they were given was an incredible amount of professional grade protective gear. All the donor asked was to remain anonymous.

Murrysville Medic One shared their new life-saving gifts with others to help battle coronavirus.

Captain Humprheys says they reached out to fire departments and police and told them to come take what they wanted.

It’s possible to put a dollar amount on all of this, but it would seem irrelevant. These masks, gloves and all the rest are priceless in this moment of crisis.

If this is a war, these are the weapons that will win it.

“Thank you so much for all of this, it’s going to help the next couple weeks,” said Captain Murphey.