



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,211 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, along with 16 additional deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 7,016 in 62 counties. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There have been a total of 90 deaths.

Gov. Tom Wolf, on Wednesday, extended a Stay-At-Home Order to the entire state.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said: “The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation. We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

The Health Department is providing a daily age breakdown of the patients:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 9% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

19% are aged 65 or older.

In Allegheny County, health officials confirm 419 cases of the virus. The most in Western Pennsylvania.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown:

Adams 18

Allegheny 419; Deaths 2

Armstrong 7

Beaver 55; Deaths 2

Bedford 3

Berks 168; Deaths 1

Blair 4

Bradford 8

Bucks 370; Deaths 6

Butler 69; Deaths 2

Cambria 4

Cameron 1

Carbon 26; Deaths 1

Centre 28

Chester 210; Deaths 2

Clarion 4

Clearfield 4

Columbia 11

Crawford 5

Cumberland 41; Deaths 1

Dauphin 67; Deaths 1

Delaware 470; Deaths 8

Erie 16

Fayette 15; Deaths 1

Forest 1

Franklin 23

Greene 11

Huntingdon 2

Indiana 6

Juniata 2

Lackawanna 108; Deaths 3

Lancaster 203; Deaths 4

Lawrence 16; Deaths 2

Lebanon 45

Lehigh 479; Deaths 5

Luzerne 384; Deaths 5

Lycoming 7

Mckean 1

Mercer 9

Mifflin 1

Monroe 321; Deaths 10

Montgomery 735; Deaths 9

Montour 15

Northampton 378; Deaths 9

Northumberland 8

Perry 3

Philadelphia 1852; Deaths 13

Pike 68; Deaths 1

Potter 2

Schuylkill 54

Snyder 3; Deaths 1

Somerset 3

Susquehanna 3

Tioga 2

Union 2

Venango 3

Warren 1

Washington 38

Wayne 17

Westmoreland 84

Wyoming 1

York 102; Deaths 1

State health officials say 47,698 patients have tested negative for the virus.

