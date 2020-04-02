Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several buildings in downtown Pittsburgh are showing support for first responders.
The KDKA beacon ontop the Gulf Tower, the Koppers Building and BNY Mellon are all lit up in red and white.
It represents a siren, to support the men and women on the front lines.
Yesterday, Pittsburgh Public Safety announced a firefighter had tested positive for COVID-19, and seven others were instructed to self-quarantine. The firefighter was the first member of Pittsburgh Public Safety to test positive.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.