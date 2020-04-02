PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We know a lot of you have questions about the coronavirus, and we want to get you some answers.

Our health editor Dr. Maria Simbra joins us for a question-and-answer session.

Anneke H: I think I had coronavirus. Is there a test to find out if I had it?

“There is no way to know for sure now. … We look at the blood to look for antibodies against this specific coronavirus. It allows us to see the immunity. Even if we had the test for these antibodies, we don’t know how long they last.”

Vince R: Is it safe to get take out or get food delivered?

“Yes, it is safe to get takeout and delivery. But you can still take a few extra steps for some extra safety. … As an extra precaution, as you bring takeout home, take the food out of the container, throw the container away and wash your hands. Have the delivery people leave the food outside. And then when you bring the bag in, wash your hands”

Brian G.: Could we have a burst of cases in Pittsburgh from the St. Patrick’s Day South Side pub crawl, similar to what they’re seeing in Louisiana post-Mardi Gras but on a smaller scale?

“It is possible. I think we’ll know in a couple of weeks. However, Mardi Gras occurred before the restrictions. I’m hopefully that since we shut things down, because of those measures, that the surge is blunted by our social distancing.”

Mark B.: What is the treatment I’m hearing about using the blood of people who have recovered?

“That is an old therapy called convalescent plasma. You take the blood from someone who recovered and then you take the fluid part, which is tested for safety, and you give it to someone who is actively ill. The FDA allowed this last week to be tried.”