PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people are reportedly in custody after allegedly leading police on a chase that ended on Route 51.

Dispatchers say state police and Pittsburgh Police were reportedly in pursuit of a homicide suspect.

The chase went from I-79 and onto the Parkway West before it came to a stop on Route 51 near the BP on Sawmill Run Boulevard.

(Photo Credit: KDKA’s Paul Martino)

A male and a female are on custody.

KDKA’s Paul Martino is on the scene, where there’s still a heavy police presence.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

There also appears to be some damage to the front end of a police cruiser.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

