



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people are reportedly in custody after allegedly leading police on a chase that ended on Route 51.

Dispatchers say state police and Pittsburgh Police were reportedly in pursuit of a homicide suspect.

UPDATE: Police activity on I-376 eastbound at Exit 69B – US 19 Truck South/PA 51 South. There is a ramp closure. — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) April 2, 2020

The chase went from I-79 and onto the Parkway West before it came to a stop on Route 51 near the BP on Sawmill Run Boulevard.

A male and a female are on custody.

KDKA’s Paul Martino is on the scene, where there’s still a heavy police presence.

There also appears to be some damage to the front end of a police cruiser.

