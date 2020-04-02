PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – They are the unsung heroes. One truck driver said, “if we slow down, America stops.”

A lot of folks are on the frontlines fighting this coronavirus pandemic: health care workers, police and fire fighters. Right alongside them on the highways are truckers.

They’re moving goods, medical supplies and produce up and down the highways, making sure shelves are stocked and supplies are where they need to be.

James White is one of them.

“Although I am concerned for myself, I have to also look out for other people because we have to have food for supply on our tables and to me that’s very important,” he said.

White drives for Consumer Fresh Produce in the Strip District. His trailer was being loaded as he prepared to hit the road.

“Since this virus has hit, I see how important this job is,” he says. “It’s a very important job for the community. Would I quit? No. I would never think of walking away. It’s vital that we supply food for people at this time.”

Consumer Fresh Produce has a dozen drivers just like White who are often hitting the road before the crack of dawn.

General Manager Jim Houser says as challenging as these times are, it is great to be able to support the community: “The workload has increased, the amount of hours guys are putting in has increased. We saw almost a 40 percent increase through March compared to 2019.”

We may not know them by name, but we are benefiting from their courageous efforts. James White puts it best: “It’s not always ‘I,’ sometimes it’s ‘we.'”