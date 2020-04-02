Comments
(CNN/KDKA) — When you get your groceries home, should you be washing more than just your produce?
KDKA’s Brenda Waters takes us inside her home for a look.
BRENDA WATERS REPORTS:
Make a game plan
- Designate one person to be your errand-runner to limit your outside exposures
- Set up a disinfecting station — an area outside your home or in a room with low foot traffic where you can disinfect packaged food
When you’re out
- Avoid coming within less than six feet of others
- Wipe handles on carts or baskets while shopping
- You don’t have to have gloves or a mask — just wash your hands frequently while you’re out and avoid touching your face
When you get back
- Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Disinfect takeout boxes and packaged foods at your disinfecting station
- Thoroughly wash produce before putting it in your kitchen
Disinfect
- Disinfect everything you touch — doorknobs, light switches, keys, phone, keyboards, remotes, etc.
- Use EPA-approved disinfectants (these include Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and certain Lysol sprays) and leave surfaces wet for 3-5 minutes
Delivery
- Ask workers to drop deliveries off on your doorstep or in an area of your complex
- If they need you to come to the door, keep six feet of distance
- Pay and tip online when possible
- After you pick up mail from your mailbox, wash your hands
Our sources
- Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore City Health Commissioner, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University
- Dr. Koushik Kasanagottu, an internal medicine resident physician at John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, and who is among the thousands of health care professionals treating patients with coronavirus
- Dr. Richard Kuhn, a virologist, director of the Purdue Institute of Inflammation, Immunology and Infectious Disease and editor-in-chief of the journal “Virology”
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.