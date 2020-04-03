



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and each day of April leading up to the selections, KDKA will profile players on the Steelers’ radar.

Today, we take a look at the center position.

The Steelers have one of the best centers in the NFL, so there is no need to address the position right now.

Maurkice Pouncey has said he plans to play until Ben Roethlisberger retires, and we know the Steelers QB has no plans to call it quits in the next couple of years.

The Steelers also just signed former Pittsburgh Central Catholic and Penn State University stand out Stefen Wisniewski to a two-year deal.

Wisniewski can play center or guard, so I don’t expect the Steelers to go after a center early, if at all, in this year’s draft.

They did meet with Lloyd Cushenberry, who helped lead LSU to a National Championship this season.

Cushenberry is expected to be available in the mid-rounds.

In my opinion, if the Steelers address the offensive line in the draft, it would be for a tackle or guard.