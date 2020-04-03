Comments
ADAMS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — First responders in Butler County have a new tool to help kill germs during the Coronavirus outbreak.
Adams Township officials purchased nearly a dozen ultraviolet lights with ozone.
Here’s how they work: the lights are placed in the front and back of police vehicles, ambulances and fire trucks when no one is in them.
After five minutes, township officials say, the UV rays will kill all germs.
These same lights were used on the public bus systems in China.
