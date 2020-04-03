PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is being credited with finding a missing teenager who suffers from serious health conditions.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, it all started Thursday afternoon when the teen got into a fight with one of his parents at the family’s home in Moon Township.
The teen took off and police called in Sheriff K-9 Deputy Jeff Belback and is K-9 Ranger, a bloodhound.
Using a pillowcase, the Sheriff’s Department says Ranger immediately picked up the scent, tracking the teen to Patrick’s Pub & Grille in Coraopolis.
There, surveillance video shows the teen in the parking lot, then walking away.
K-9 Ranger picked up the scent again, heading toward a wooded area behind a vacant business on Broadhead Road.
Deputy Belback and Ranger searched the area for about an hour and a half before finding the teenager walking out of the woods.
He was evaluated by paramedics, and Moon Township police have now taken over the case.
