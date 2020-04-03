



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One Pennsylvania group is asking Gov. Tom Wolf to allow for the reopening of car dealerships amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Car dealerships are among the many non-life-sustaining businesses across the state that remain closed, but the group is asking Gov. Wolf to reconsider.

The Pennsylvania Independent Automobile Dealers Association says they submitted a waiver request for limited online car sales but it was denied.

”The issue in Pennsylvania is you can’t complete the online transaction without signatures, wet signatures in person,” said executive director Reg Evans.

Dealerships are allowed to continue repair work and sell auto parts, which are considered essential services.

Larry Winter is the general manager of South Hills Chrysler/Jeep and South Hills Kia.

While his dealerships are still providing repair services, he’s also one of the owners asking Governor Wolf to reconsider.

“We have people in our community that are looking for vehicles, and they need to get to work,” he said. ”They need to get to the hospitals. They need to do their jobs.”

Winter told KDKA he laid off about 75 percent of his employees when he was forced to close his dealerships.

“It’s been extremely difficult,” he said.

Both Evans and Winter say they know of people now crossing state lines to purchase cars.

“He actually went way down to West Virginia to buy a car down there,” Winter said. “I don’t really think that’s helped anybody.”

In a statement, the Governor’s office stood by the decision to consider dealerships non-essential, saying: