EAST MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was injured in a rollover crash in East McKeesport.

The crash happened on Route 30 Friday afternoon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

East McKeesport Police tell KDKA’s Royce Jones a car was pulling out of the GetGo when it was struck by the SUV, sending the car smashing into another. The SUV was completely flipped on its side.

One person was transported with minor injuries.

The scene is now clear.

