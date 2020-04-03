Comments
EAST MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was injured in a rollover crash in East McKeesport.
The crash happened on Route 30 Friday afternoon.
East McKeesport Police tell KDKA’s Royce Jones a car was pulling out of the GetGo when it was struck by the SUV, sending the car smashing into another. The SUV was completely flipped on its side.
One person was transported with minor injuries.
1 INJURED IN CRASH: East McKeesport Police say a car was pulling out of this Get Go on Lincoln Hwy when it was struck by this SUV – sending the car smashing into another car! 1 person transported with minor injuries. Scene cleared now. pic.twitter.com/LyPYcJDSPs
— Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) April 3, 2020
The scene is now clear.
