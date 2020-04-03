Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh-based GNC says it is furloughing a “significant number” of employees because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Because of the incredibly challenging global environment we had to make some extremely difficult decisions that included a temporary furlough affecting a significant number of our corporate and field associates and layoffs that impacted a portion of our field leadership team,” said Chairman and CEO Ken Martindale in a statement.
Martindale says furloughed employees will still have health benefits in GNC plans through at least April.
“We took decisive actions so we can continue to provide solutions to help others live well,” he said.
