



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf is asking all Pennsylvanians to wear masks any time they leave the house.

He’s asking people to reserve N95 and paper masks for healthcare workers, but says you should use a cloth or homemade mask if you need to leave the house.

At a Friday afternoon press conference, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says the health department has recommended that the general public not wear masks. However, she says that guidance is now changing.

“Your mask protects me from COVID-19, and my mask protects you from COVID-19,” Dr. Levine explained.

She says scarfs, bandannas and homemade cloth masks all work. The Pennsylvania Department of Health says masks help limit the spread of infectious droplets in the air by containing the coughs and sneezes of the person wearing it.

My mask protects you, your mask protects me. Homemade masks protect everyone else from droplets created by the wearer. It's important that as many people as possible wear masks when leaving home. You DON'T need a surgical mask or N95—save those for front line responders. pic.twitter.com/NznRa9FSsG — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 3, 2020

The Pennsylvania Department of shared a how-to for making your own mask, Health which you can get here.

They also shared best practices when it comes to homemade masks.

They say you should considering buying materials online to avoid exposure in public places. It’s best if your cloth is made out of two layers of tightly woven 100 percent cotton fabric.

Before you put on the mask, you should clean your mouth and nose, and you should avoid touching the mask while using it.

When you take off the mask, remove it from behind. After every use, wash it or throw it away. And after you take off the mask, wash your hands.

You can also learn to make masks by watching tutorials online.

