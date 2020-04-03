



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As bankruptcy proceedings continue for Levin Furniture, customers are still trying to find their furniture.

Former owner Robert Levin sounds less optimistic about saving his family’s former business.

But he says he hasn’t given up.

Meanwhile, dozens of families continue to wait for the furniture they purchased.

This is evident in the Ross Township home of Sarah Wolf and Brian Gabriel.

“We order a couch, a love seat, two end tables, coffee table and a TV stand,” Wolf said.

After putting $600 down, all they got was a love seat and TV stand.

“I just need to know either way,” Wolf said. “So when the stay-at-home order is lifted, I can go to a new store and find new furniture.”

Art Van Furniture never delivered the items they ordered.

They declared bankruptcy instead.

Tricia Orr of White Oak, who hasn’t received her daughter’s new bedroom set, never expected this from Levin Furniture.

“It’s really a shame,” Orr said. “They have a good family name, and they have a lot of history in the area. And you kind of wonder what happened?”

The store is expected to go onto Chapter 7 bankruptcy and be liquidated.

Levin says he may have the opportunity to buy assets.

Customers remain in limbo.

Wolf and Gabriel have filed a claim with the attorney general and the Better Business Burea.

“I would not have expected that from Levin,” Wolf said.