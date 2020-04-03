BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, 1,404 New COVID-19 Cases Ups State Total To Over 8,400
PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Calling all wizards!

A librarian in Pennsylvania is allowing you to test your knowledge with a virtual Harry Potter-themed escape room.

Sydney Krawiec, who works as a youth services librarian at Peters Township Public Library, created the “Hogwarts Digital Escape Room.”

Players begin as a first-year student at Hogwarts and must work through challenges in order to escape.

The escape room can be completed as a group or individual.

It also allows you to compete against your friends.

The experience is free, so don’t delay.

Click here to begin.

