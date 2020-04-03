Comments
PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Calling all wizards!
A librarian in Pennsylvania is allowing you to test your knowledge with a virtual Harry Potter-themed escape room.
Sydney Krawiec, who works as a youth services librarian at Peters Township Public Library, created the “Hogwarts Digital Escape Room.”
Players begin as a first-year student at Hogwarts and must work through challenges in order to escape.
The escape room can be completed as a group or individual.
It also allows you to compete against your friends.
The experience is free, so don’t delay.
Click here to begin.
