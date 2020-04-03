PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania National Guard was on hand at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank on Thursday.
Seventeen members assisted in packing 3,000 boxes with frozen and dry food.
Their assistance was needed as the food bank is facing more than double the demand they typically do.
“For us, it’s a bit of a personal mission, it’s where we live, it’s where we work, all of our families are from these areas,” said Command Sergent Major Joshua Porter. “It’s a great opportunity for us to provide our service to the community and helping out at an event like this.’
The next drive-up event at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will be on Monday from noon until 3:00 p.m.
They are asking people not to line up before 11:00 a.m. and to stay in their cars.
