



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – 5:00 p.m. Friday is the deadline for businesses to apply online for an exemption from Governor Tom Wolf’s order.

On March 19, Wolf ordered all non-life sustaining businesses to close on March 19 in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Businesses that are requesting an exemption must apply online.

The form can be found on the Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.

All decisions will be made via email.

Categories of businesses that are considered life-sustaining was determined by a North American classifications system.

Those industries include food and agriculture, essential communication, energy, essential transportation, and many others.

According to the state, any business that does not fall within a life-sustaining category but provides goods or services necessary to maintain operations at a life-sustaining business should apply for an exemption. Those businesses must detail their role in the supply chain of goods or services.

The businesses that are allowed to maintain in-person operations must follow social distancing and COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.