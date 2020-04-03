PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates home opener scheduled for yesterday was cancelled because of coronavirus. But some residents at the Jewish Association on Aging didn’t let that stop them from singing “Take Me Out To The Ballgame.”
The Jewish Association on Aging shared a video of Charles Morris Nursing and Rehab Center residents in Squirrel Hill celebrating the “Stay Home Opener” yesterday — while practicing social distancing, of course.
The Facebook post says 96-year-old “Rose sounding like Vince Lascheid at the keyboard, Carol and Marcellina revving up the troops, Evelyn wrapped in her Pirates throw. It’s our own cheering section at JAA.”
The MLB season is currently on hold because of coronavirus. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ first game of the season was supposed to be against the Tampa Bay Rays.
