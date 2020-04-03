



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,404 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Friday, including 12 additional deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 8,420 in 63 counties. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There have been a total of 102 deaths.

According to Health Department statistics, that death toll now equals the number of flu associated deaths for the 2019-2020 flu season. State health officials last updated that number last week.

#COVID19 Update (as of 4/3/20 at 12:00 am):

• 1,404 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 8,420 total cases statewide

• 102 total deaths statewide

• 53,695 patients tested negative to date County-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 3, 2020

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said: “The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation. We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

A statewide Stay-At-Home order from Gov. Tom Wolf remains in effect for everyone.

The Health Department is providing a daily age breakdown of the patients:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

8% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.

In Allegheny County, health officials confirm 476 cases of the virus — the most in Western Pennsylvania.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown:

Adams 19

Allegheny 476; Deaths 2

Armstrong 11

Beaver 65; Deaths 2

Bedford 3

Berks 201; Deaths 1

Blair 4

Bradford 9

Bucks 446; Deaths 8

Butler 75; Deaths 2

Cambria 4

Cameron 1

Carbon 34; Deaths 1

Centre 32

Chester 226; Deaths 2

Clarion 4

Clearfield 5

Clinton 1

Columbia 15

Crawford 5

Cumberland 45; Deaths 2

Dauphin 79; Deaths 1

Delaware 542; Deaths 10

Erie 17

Fayette 20; Deaths 1

Forest 1

Franklin 26

Greene 11

Huntingdon 3

Indiana 7

Juniata 5

Lackawanna 119; Deaths 4

Lancaster 232; Deaths 5

Lawrence 19; Deaths 2

Lebanon 54

Lehigh 584; Deaths 5

Luzerne 484; Deaths 5

Lycoming 8

Mckean 1

Mercer 10

Mifflin 2

Monroe 397; Deaths 10

Montgomery 875; Deaths 11

Montour 16

Northampton 466; Deaths 10

Northumberland 8

Perry 4 1

Philadelphia 2284; Deaths 14

Pike 83; Deaths 1

Potter 2

Schuylkill 63

Snyder 4; Deaths 1

Somerset 3

Susquehanna 4

Tioga 3

Union 3

Venango 3

Warren 1

Washington 40

Wayne 23

Westmoreland 110

Wyoming 2

York 121; Deaths 1

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

State health officials say 53,695 patients have tested negative for the virus.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.