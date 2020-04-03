BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, 1,404 New COVID-19 Cases Ups State Total To Over 8,400
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is always a need for blood donors, but it’s especially important right now because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Because of that, several car dealerships in the area are turning their showrooms into blood drive sites over the next few weeks.

Chevy will be helping the Red Cross collect donations through the drive.

If you would like to donate, here are a list of locations and dates:

Sun Chevrolet:
April 6, 10-3
2939 Washington Rd., McMurray

Washington:
April 9, 10-3
1 Raymond Boulevard, Washington

North Star West Liberty:
April 10, 10-3
1701 West Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

Riverview:
April 13, 10-3
1063 Long Run Rd., McKeesport

Bortz Chevrolet:
April 14
249 East Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg

TriStar Chevrolet:
April 15
5209 Pittsburgh Road, Route 51 N., Uniontown

Baierl Chevrolet:
April 16
10430 Perry Hwy., Wexford

Star Chevrolet:
April 22,
5200 State Route 30, Greensburg

