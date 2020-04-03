Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Salvation Army’s Greater Pittsburgh Women’s Auxillary has donated five cases of cotton fabric to sew and cover 1,000 N-95 masks for employees of Excela Health’s Westmoreland Hospital.
This comes after their 33rd annual Fabric Fair was rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In lieu of the fair, the members are now using the time to sew and design the masks for those working on the frontlines of the pandemic.
Several hospitals are expecting shortages of masks in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.