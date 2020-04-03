BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pitt Researchers Unveil Potential COVID-19 Vaccine
By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Pittsburgh Weather, Ron Smiley, weather, Weather Forecast


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The warm temperatures from yesterday continue today and even bump up into the low 60s as the atmosphere warms and the winds calm down.

Today and the weekend will be mostly dry but there are some small chances for rain popping up.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

The first chance could be Friday night as rain showers could slide in from the east, moving to the west. It is unlikely but even if it happens, it would be light and brief.

The forecast has shifted now, with there now being a solid chance for rain showers on Sunday morning.

As a whole, the weekend will be warm and mostly dry with temperatures in the mid-60s and low-70s.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

