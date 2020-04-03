PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The warm temperatures from yesterday continue today and even bump up into the low 60s as the atmosphere warms and the winds calm down.
Today and the weekend will be mostly dry but there are some small chances for rain popping up.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
The first chance could be Friday night as rain showers could slide in from the east, moving to the west. It is unlikely but even if it happens, it would be light and brief.
The forecast has shifted now, with there now being a solid chance for rain showers on Sunday morning.
As a whole, the weekend will be warm and mostly dry with temperatures in the mid-60s and low-70s.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.