WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating after a 1-month-old baby’s death was ruled a cause of fentanyl and tramadol poisoning.
Allegheny County Police say they began investigating the death of 1-month-old Reagan Cash on January 10.
On Friday, the Allegheny County medical examiner released the cause of her death as “combined drug poisoning of fentanyl and tramadol.” The manner of death was ruled an accident. The baby died on New Year’s Eve.
County homicide detectives are currently investigating the death and consulting with the District Attorneys Child Abuse Unit.
