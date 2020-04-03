



MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman in Westmoreland County is accused of grabbing a man by the throat and swinging a butcher knife at him.

Monessen police say the violent episode began when Aimee McGuire became enraged with a man inside 717 Rostraver Street.

Court records indicate the 51-year-old woman got into an argument with the man.

McGuire, who has a history of mental health issues, would not be calmed.

I spoke to a man claiming to be McGuire’s boyfriend, who told me the person attacked was his son. He also said McGuire and the victim never got along.

Investigators say McGuire grabbed the victim by the throat, driving her nails into his skin while attempting to choke the man, causing him to bleed.

Then according to witnesses and the victim, McGuire grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen and went after the victim, swinging the blade.

The injured man managed to avoid the knife but was still bleeding from the neck.

Monessen police arrived shortly afterward, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

McGuire told the officer the victim groped her, so she grabbed a knife.

However, no witnesses back her account and she was arrested at the scene.

McGuire is free on a $50,000 bond.

She faces a number of charges, including aggravated assault.

The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.