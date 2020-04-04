Comments
WILMERDING (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Police Department gave back to the Wilmerding community on Saturday.
In an effort between the Allegheny County Police Department Association, Punisher’s Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and the Saddle-Up Fund, 340 large pizzas were handed out to residents of Wilmerding.
The three groups, along with help from Pasquale’s Pizza and Tyler Mountain Spring Water raised enough funds to make sure everyone that stopped by was able to get a large pizza.
Residents drove up to the curbside and an officer or volunteer handed the pizza to the driver through their car window.
