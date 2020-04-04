GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesi has instructed churches to close and church services to be limited due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is an act of charity that should be observed by the faithful as members of a Church that respects, supports and protects the lives of all persons,” Bishop Malesic said.

This includes closing parish churches and public chapels with few exceptions.

Baptisms are encouraged to be delayed. If a baptism is required, only 10 people are permitted to attend, including clergy.

For funerals, it is encouraged that no funeral Mass be held for the deceased but that a memorial Mass will be scheduled for families at a later date. In necessary cases, no more than 10 people including clergy members will be able to attend a funeral Mass.

The Sacrament of Reconciliation is being limited to only those “in serious need.” All spring confirmations have been postponed.

These guidelines are effective as of Saturday.