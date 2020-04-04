



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Soap is a valuable tool to not only remove dirt from your hands, but also bacteria and viruses.

The soap does NOT even have to be an antibacterial variety.

This is because of the interesting make up of the soap molecule.

This molecule is comprised of what looks like a head and a tail.

The “head” is loves water and is attracted to it.

This is what is known as “hydrophilic”.

The tail is the complete opposite.

This part of the molecule is attracted to dirt, oil, germs and viruses.

It is also hydrophobic, meaning it does not like water.

Water actually chases it away.

So, this one molecule has two parts that work together to help you get clean.

With just water, there is nothing to stick to the dirt, oil or germs.

Some might get washed away, but many will not with water alone.

When you add soap, however, you completely change the environment.

The tail part of the soap molecule is attracted to the dirt and germs, while the head part of the soap molecule is attracted to the water.

This causes a microscopic pulling of the the stuff you want off your hands.

As you lather the soap by rubbing your hands together, you create friction by helping the soap molecules lift and break up the dirt and germs.

After at least 20 seconds of having the soap on your hands while rubbing them together, a good rinsing should wash the dirt, germs, oil and viruses down the drain, leaving your hands fresh and clean!

The tiny molecules can do the trick, even without an antibacterial soap.

Just make sure to be thorough when washing.

Washing your hands is an important part of staying healthy by keeping the germs, bacteria and viruses away.

It is also an important thing to do even when the coronavirus is long gone.