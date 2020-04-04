GRINDSTONE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Grindstone Volunteer Fire Department said that they found 100 people partying early Saturday morning while searching for a man assaulted in the woods.
When they initially searched for the man near Sherbondy Hollow, the department said they stumbled upon 100 young people having a drinking party. They said some people were passed out in vehicles laying on top of others while a few partiers were still partying and drinking when found at around 5 a.m. Saturday.
The young man was located and taken to a hospital. The department urged parents to prevent their children from going to parties like these so that their children follow social distancing guidelines.
The Grindstone vfd responded to a man assaulted in the woods early this morning at 5am in Sherbondy hollow. We had to…
Posted by Grindstone VFD on Saturday, April 4, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.