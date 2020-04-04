BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, 1,404 New COVID-19 Cases Ups State Total To Over 8,400
GRINDSTONE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Grindstone Volunteer Fire Department said that they found 100 people partying early Saturday morning while searching for a man assaulted in the woods.

When they initially searched for the man near Sherbondy Hollow, the department said they stumbled upon 100 young people having a drinking party. They said some people were passed out in vehicles laying on top of others while a few partiers were still partying and drinking when found at around 5 a.m. Saturday.

The young man was located and taken to a hospital. The department urged parents to prevent their children from going to parties like these so that their children follow social distancing guidelines.

